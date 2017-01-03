Kylie Jenner Flashes Bra In Sexy, High-Cut Sheer Bodysuit With Adidas Pants

Courtesy of Instagram

Kylie Jenner is taking her jet-setting style to an entirely new level! Although she dressed down in a pair of Adidas track pants, she added a major sexy vibe to her look thanks to her sheer bodysuit — did you love or loathe her interesting style statement? Check it out and VOTE.

Kylie Jenner, 19, is kicking off 2017 with her signature sexy style. While she loves dressing down in sneakers, track pants and sports bras, she also loves flaunting her figure — and that’s just what she did in her latest get-up as she rocked a sheer, high-cut bodysuit with a pair of Adidas track pants and sneakers, all while aboard a private jet.



Stylist Ian Connor shared the image of Kylie, perched and poised in a private jet, with the caption: Kylie’s Revenge, a nod to Ian’s Revenge x Storm sneakers which topped off her outfit. Kylie’s long, raven-colored locks were worn stick-straight, down her back, as she rocked a pair of oversized sunglasses, her neon Birkin bag not far away. Kylie took to her own account to share an image of her new kicks, but left her bra and bodysuit out of the shot. Ian, who modeled in Yeezy Seasons 1, 2, and 3, was a controversial figure in 2016 as multiple women came forward and alleged that the stylist raped them.

Kylie Jenner’s shoe collection is no joke — especially when it comes to sneakers! We love her casual style, but it was the bodysuit that turned heads on this occasion. While most individuals prefer casual looks when they’re traveling, Kylie isn’t afraid to show some skin — and she isn’t alone! In fact, Keke Palmer was spotted at the airport sans shirt, flashing her John Galliano newspaper bra, at LAX on Dec. 29, 2016. Does this mean braving it in a bra is a totally new trend? It remains to be seen.

What did you think of Kylie’s sexy look for her flight? Did you love her sheer bodysuit or is it way too revealing for your taste?

