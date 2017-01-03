Kylie Jenner Quits Working On App After Post About Sex Life Goes Up Without Approval

REX/Shutterstock

This is horrible! A very personal post went up on Kylie Jenner’s app on Dec. 3 detailing how she ‘spoils’ Tyga by using sex toys and massages. The problem? She says she didn’t even write it! Now she’s done posting for good. See her angry tweets, here.

Kylie Jenner, 19, is absolutely livid on Dec. 3 after a post went up on her app without her approval that had some pretty private content. The article was taken down quickly, but it was all about how she “spoils” her boyfriend Tyga, 27, by bringing him breakfast in bed, surprising him with gifts, cooking his fave meal, baking cookies, making food for his friends (are we sensing a trend?) and using sexy toys and lingerie.

Hey guys from now on I won't be posting personally on my app anymore… — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 3, 2017

a post went up today quoting something that I NEVER EVER said or saw. A very personal post that I would never ever approve. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 3, 2017

And it's unfair to me and you to think that those were my words.I'm sorry and I know we will figure somethng out so we can all be satisfied — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 3, 2017

Love You — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 3, 2017

Kylie immediately had the post taken down, and was so angry that she is nixing her personal posts on the app. “Hey guys from now on I won’t be posting personally on my app anymore,” she tweeted. “a post went up today quoting something that I NEVER EVER said or saw. A very personal post that I would never ever approve.” Oh no!

“And it’s unfair to me and you to think that those were my words,” she said. “I’m sorry and I know we will figure something out so we can all be satisfied.” We can’t blame Kylizzle for being really pissed about this. If the post was made up by an employee, it’s honestly pretty sexist to say that she’s just cooking and dressing up for her boyfriend all day. If she really does enjoy doing those things for T, then that’s great! But if it’s a false representation of her as a housewife waiting hand and foot on her man, it’s gross. Her app issued an apology later that day:

