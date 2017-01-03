REX/Shutterstock

Uh oh! Jonathan Cheban will reportedly appear on a new reality dating series, and his longtime BFF, Kim Kardashian, is ‘far from impressed.’ Apparently, she thinks he’ll just end up with someone tacky, and because of this, they haven’t spoken since Christmas!

Kim Kardashian, 36, is not happy with her longtime BFF, Jonathan Cheban‘s, decision to appear on E4’s Celebs Go Dating series, the Daily Mail claims. A source told the news outlet that Kim wants Jonathan, 42, to date people of a “certain standard,” and she’d prefer to set him up with someone in the States.

Kim is so upset about him possibly appearing on the British reality series that her and Jonathan haven’t spoken since Christmas.

“Kim is far from impressed — she had been looking forward to seeing Jonathan at her mom’s annual Christmas party, but he didn’t want the confrontation so he skipped the party to go to Miami. Kim has been quite clear that she isn’t impressed that he is doing the [show], although she would love nothing more than for her friend to be settled and happy in a relationship,” a source told the site. “The Kardashian clan and all their friends always attend without fail Kris [Jenner]’s Christmas event, however Jonathan wanted to avoid a fall out with Kim so he stayed away.”

Kim reportedly believes she can set Jonathan up with someone more “suitable” than anyone he’d meet on the show.

“Kim has tried to talk Jonathan out of doing the [show], she feels she can hook him up with someone far more suitable by connecting him with [someone] in the States. Kim has made it clear that if Jonathan is to do the show that she wants to be across for the selection process of his dates and will be giving her opinion to her best friend whilst he is in the UK filming. Jonathan and Kim are so close that they are usually joined at the hip, if she can’t talk him out of doing the show she wants to ensure he is dating people of a certain standard,” the source further explained.

