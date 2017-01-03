Kim Kardashian Posts First Photo On Instagram Since Paris Robbery — See Family Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Omg! Kim Kardashian has made her triumphant return to Instagram, posting her first photo since her tragic Paris robbery back in October! Her new family photo is so adorable. Welcome back to social media, Kim!

Kim Kardashian, 36, went radio silent on social media after her horrific robbery at gunpoint in Paris on October 3. But no more! After three months of staying off Instagram, Kim’s back, posting her first photo on January 3. Captioned simply “family”, Kim’s photo is an adorable pic of herself, husband Kanye West, 39, daughter North West, 3, and son Saint West, 1. We can’t wait to see if she starts posting regularly again, and if she’ll begin tweeting and using Snapchat, too!

Right before Kim posted her family photo, she riled up her followers by removing the “West” from “Kim Kardashian West” on her social profiles. That did not look like a good sign, considering the divorce rumors following she and Kanye. But almost as fast as “West” was removed, it was back!

What is going on? Interestingly, when she ditched “West”, she also took away “Kardashian”; her profiles simply said “Kim”. Sources told TMZ that Kim’s been contemplating rebranding herself as a one-name celeb, like Oprah, or Prince, or Madonna, or Cher. Guess she decided it wasn’t going to work!

Earlier in the day, Kim also took to her official app and shared a compilation of touching home videos, starring her adorable little family. The videos showed tender moments between her and Kanye, kissing and cuddling, looking on with tears in their eyes as they watch North play and Saint walk his first steps. It’s so lovely to see.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited that Kim’s back on Instagram? Tell us in the comments!

