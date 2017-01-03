Kim Kardashian Drops ‘West’ Off Social Media Title — Splitting From Kanye?

REX/Shutterstock/ Courtesy of Instagram

What is going on?! On Jan. 3, Kim Kardashian’s social media underwent a major change — her title went from ‘Kim Kardashian West’ to just simply ‘Kim.’ Does that mean she’s split from Kanye?!

If you headed to Kim Kardashian‘s twitter or her Instagram at the right time, her display name was simply “Kim,” dropping her own last name, as well as the last name of her husband, Kanye West. The two have had a rocky few months following Kim’s robbery and Kanye’s emotional meltdown, but on Jan. 3, just hours before changing her social media, she shared a video of the family on her app, showing she and Kanye kissing. We know it was recent, since it debuted his new hair color.

So, the pair seems to be okay — TMZ is reporting that she dropped “Kardashian” and “West” from her social media as part of a plan to rebrand herself as a “one-named celeb,” like Oprah or Prince. Moments after she erased the names, her accounts went back to having her three-name name.

Right now, it’s all up in the air. It is odd, especially since Kim has been pretty silent on the social media front ever since her robbery, so this was the biggest thing she’s done publicly since. HollywoodLife.com did reach out to Kim’s team for comment.

As we told you, the couple have been trying to work through their tough time. “He and Kim have had many disagreements of late regarding their busy schedules, their house and renovation, his support for [Donald] Trump and their marriage in general. No doubt Kanye loves his wife,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “He always has and always will. But right now they’re in a rough spot but doing the best they can.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think is going on with Kim and Kanye?

