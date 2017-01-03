Kim Burrell Axed From ‘Ellen’: Gospel Singer Won’t Perform After Homophobic Rant

AP Images

It looks like Kim Burrell is finally facing the consequences to her actions. Even though she was initially scheduled to perform with Pharrell on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ this week, both Janelle Monae and Ellen herself confirmed Kim ‘will not be appearing’ anymore after her homophobic rant.

Early Tuesday morning, Jan. 3, TMZ caught up with Janelle Monae, who stars in Hidden Figures and will appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with Pharrell this week, and she said Kim Burrell had been axed from joining them, following her homophobic rant.

“I don’t think she’s performing. She’s not — she’s not performing, absolutely not,” Janelle told TMZ at LAX. Then, when they asked her if only Pharrell would be performing his song from the movie’s soundtrack (the one he recorded with Kim), she said, “Absolutely.”

The news outlet tried asking her more questions about Kim, but Janelle just took the opportunity to plug her new movie. “Make sure you guys tune in and watch, and go see the movie January 6. Hidden Figures is about the three African-American women, American heroes directly responsible for getting our first astronauts into space. And John Glenn rest this spirit. I’m so excited about this movie and celebrating it … I don’t stand for any hate speech, or anything that targets — I have little brothers and sisters — in a negative way.”

After Janelle’s impromptu interview with TMZ emerged, Ellen DeGeneres confirmed the news on her Twitter account. She said, “For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show.”

For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 3, 2017

To watch Kim’s rant, press play on the video above. But as a fair warning — it’s pretty graphic and unsettling to watch.

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Kim Burrell not appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show? Tell us below.