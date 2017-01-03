Khloe Kardashian’s 2017 Fitness Goals: Better Abs & What She Isn’t Eating Anymore

Courtesy of Instagram

Khloe Kardashian looks better than ever, and her Snapchat workouts are seriously inspiring. See how the mega star is preparing to look AND feel amazing in 2017! Read her diet and workout goals below.

Khloe Kardashian, 32, took to her app on January 3 to share her goals for 2017: “The body evolution continues! I’m so happy with how healthy I’ve been over the past year. These are my plans to continue reaching my goals in 2017.”

As far as exercise, Khloe says: “I’m never going to be done with my body goals to the point where I can take a break from working out for a long period of time. For me it’s a lifestyle.”

She continues: “I don’t give a f*ck what I weigh on the scale because I like how I feel in my clothes right now. If I don’t workout for 3 days, I know I didn’t gain weight but I do feel like sh*t. I’ll think I’m flabby but in 3 days I couldn’t actually have gained weight. Exercise is more about what it does to my psyche and how it sets the tone for my day. So I can’t imagine ever not working out now or it not being a way of life for me.

One specific goal I have is that I want a better stomach for 2017. I like to give myself body parts to work on to break it down and make it more attainable. I would say last year I worked hard on my arms. It’s more attainable.”

As far as her diet goals, she says: “I do want to set diet goals for the new year. I haven’t even thought about any of that crap yet. I’d love to do no dairy again because that really helped me. I only did it for 2 months but I cut out milk completely since then. The only dairy I’ve incorporated is cheese and sour cream. I think cheese is my biggest vice, LOL! I think now if I cut out cheese that would make such a big difference.”

Khloe previously revealed she lost 13 pounds just by cutting out dairy!

