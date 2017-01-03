‘Kate Plus 8’ Recap: Chaos & Cars Surround Mady & Cara’s Sweet 16

Courtesy of TLC

A little party never hurt nobody, right? Well, when it comes to the Gosselins, really anything goes. The twins Mady and Cara are celebrating their 16th birthday with a blowout bash and Kate leaves all the planning to the girls… Yikes. Find out how it goes and follow along!

Mady & Cara Take The Wheel

You’ve watched these girls grow up on TLC, and now they’re turning 16! Kate Gosselin is a proud mama — so proud she’s teaching her two oldest girls how to drive. Kate give Mady and Cara a lesson in drivers ed and sets up cones along the driveway while the girls sit in the John Deer Gator. While Mady crushes Kate’s plants in the four-wheeler, Cara does a bit better — but still runs over all of the cones.

The trio called it quits on driving and moved to party planning. As Kate and Mady went through Pinterest, Kate pointed out several adorable party ideas and the birthday girl put her nose up to each one.

“The requirements for their birthday was that if they had it, they had to do it their way,” Kate said. “Which means Mady’s way.” Eek. Kate has her hands full. Cara, on the other hand, said she wanted to leave the planning up to Mady, since she’s “the decorator.”

We can’t wait to see how this turns out! It seems like Mady definitely has a “vision,” but she and Kate are just not on the same page. Being a teenager is hard.

Mady Takes Control

The theme Mady chose for the blowout bash is “Fall.” She tries to involve Cara, specifically when choosing a cake, but Cara truly wants no part in the sweet sixteen planning. “I don’t even like parties,” She responded. “I didn’t even want to have a party.” Mady continued to then say it was Kate who was forcing them to have it. Secretly, Mady is def into this party idea.

At the next store, Mady the Decorator returned and she was obviously excited for her themed party. “It was kind of fun, because it was like she [Kate] was my assistant,” Mady said to the cameras. Cara finally started to get into it, too! In the end, it was a successful trip for the fam!

Stress, Screams & Sweet Sixteens

Kate is in the midst of making salmon burgers when she changes the location of the party due to rain. Kate works on the party all on her own the day of, from making the food to picking up the decor. She finally sticks up for herself, through tears, to all of the children who acted ungrateful toward her.

“Contrary to belief, I don’t have help. I don’t have a nanny. I don’t have a housekeeper. I have me,” the single-mom of 8 tells the camera teary-eyed as she cleans up her kitchen in a rare moment alone. “It’s just me.”

Mady makes the first step telling her mom that she wants the rest of the day to be fun for them all. The crew makes their way over to the party location, and as Kate brings things in, the girls set up the spot.

It looks seriously amazing! Kate will get her wish in giving the girls the most perfect party.

PARTY TIME!

The girls have the party of their dreams. Mady’s best friend Ronnie came in to surprise her and it seems that all of her hard decorating work definitely paid off. While Kate “un-included” her other children from the sweet sixteen, she ordered them an ice cream truck to the house for a sweet surprise! OMG! Kate, you’re mom of the year. Never change.

After their ice cream sundaes, the kids made Mady and Cara hand-painted frames for their birthdays. So cute!

The twins father, Jon Gosselin, was notably missing from the girls’ birthday bash, but their mom made sure to make the party one to remember. Kate put together a long montage of home videos of the girls from their childhood. It was adorable and soo sweet.

