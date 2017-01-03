Karrueche Slams Chris Brown Amid Soulja Boy Feud: You Don’t Make Me Feel ‘Poppin’

REX/Shutterstock

Chris Brown and Soulja Boy’s social media war over Karrueche Tran is getting out of hand…but she wants NOTHING to do with it. After hours of back and forth between the singers, Kae reportedly put her two cents in, and completely dissed her ex, Chris, for saying he likes to leave comments on her Instagram photos to make her feel ‘poppin.’ See her message here!

Karrueche Tran did NOT ask to be part of this narrative! Chris Brown, 27, and Soulja Boy’s feud began when the latter commented on a pic of Karrueche on Instagram, and Breezy called him to let him know he was NOT happy about it. Things escalated quickly, and Soulja Boy slammed his nemesis for constantly commenting on Kae’s pics when she wants nothing to do with him (among other things).

Well, Chris had something to say about that! “I commented on her pics for this fact only: SO THAT NO MATTER HOW STUPID I LOOKED, SHE WOULD FEEL POPPIN,” Chris explained on Instagram. “I HAVE THE MEANS AND CONNECTIONS TO CONTACT HER.” Karrueche probably wasn’t planning on getting involved…but this comment really set her off.

“First off this drama between the both of these two is so ridiculous it makes no sense,” she reportedly wrote in the comments section of one of Chris’ photos. “We just brought in a new year and this what we doing?? Leave the extr’d out, rah rah s*** behind. This isn’t cool or funny…it’s draining.. not just for me .. but for everyone. There’s so much more out there in life then “twitter beefs.” But anyways..second off.. trying. to. make. me. feel. poppin? You talking about your old song ‘Poppin’? You know what makes me feel poppin? Getting up and going to set..walking in my apartment and seeing my Emmy with my name on it. giving away shoes and feeding the less fortunate..being able to provide for my family with my own $$..that’s what makes me feel good about myself. I been chillen..working..eating my veggies..hitting these squats and minding my own business and that’s exactly how I want to keep it.” Okay, girl!

HollywoodLifers, whose side are you on in this crazy feud?

