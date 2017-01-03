Karrueche Tran Thinks Chris Brown Is ‘Sad’ After Writing Nasty Instagram Messages

REX/Shutterstock

Ugh, all this feuding is so extra — and Karrueche Tran agrees! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the model thinks Chris Brown is ‘sad’ for coming into the new year with so much hate in his heart. Read on to see why she feels bad for him!

Fighting with her ex-boyfriend is the last thing Karrueche Tran, 28, wants to be doing! “Chris [Brown] is so sad,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The poor boy will try to start fights with Soulja Boy, Drake, Tyson Beckford, and any man who shows the slightest interest in Kae, but she doesn’t want him! He’s mad Kae flipped the script on him and he hasn’t been acting right since.” The “Zero” rapper, 27, totally lost his cool when Soulja commented on Kae’s photo, and probably felt offended that she didn’t run to his aid.

Instead, the stunning model sided with the “Tell ‘Em” rapper! Kae threw herself in the middle of their Twitter beef, posting disses of her own that target his music and their former romance. Kae confessed that he doesn’t make her feel “poppin'” anymore like he used to. And, in case Chris didn’t already know this, her love is NOT for sale! “He thought that by buying her cars, leasing her apartments, showering her with lavish gifts, and helping her put her career on the map meant that she owed him her body for life. Please! She’s done with that boy and has been for years.”

If something more serious is going on with Kae and Soulja, Chris should try and let them be happy — not threaten him with gun violence! Chris can basically get any girl under the sun, so why is he so obsessed the Kae? If there’s one girl Chris should be lusting after these days it’s Kendall Jenner! They would make an insanely attractive couple and he’s already been liking all of her sexy pictures. Either way, it’s time for him to move on!

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Kae — is Chris ‘sad’ for still starting beef?

