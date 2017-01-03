Divorce? What divorce? Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seem pretty keen on making sure fans know their relationship is going strong, and they did just that by sharing a new video packed with clips of them packing on the PDA. Check it out here and let us know if you think it’s genuine!

It’s been quite a year for Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 39, and they’re looking back on all of it with a sweet family video, which she posted to her website and app on Jan. 3. The footage shows Kimye and their adorable children, North, 3, and Saint West, 1, throughout the last several months, including the weeks after Kanye’s hospitalization — see his new blonde hair toward the 2:00 mark?!

In the footage, the proud parents share sweet moments with their toddlers, but the shots that do most of the talking are between the superstars themselves. In one scene, the lovebirds kiss backstage at one of his concerts, and in another, during which he’s sporting the blonde locks, they share a sweet embrace in an intimate setting. The clips toward the end also show Kim with her long hair extensions and wearing barely any makeup or jewelry, which she’s only been doing since getting robbed at gunpoint in October, so there’s definitely a decent amount of footage here that’s new.

Rumors of a Kimye divorce have been swirling since his November breakdown and subsequent, eight-day hospitalization. They’ve tried to dispel the reports with outings and even a family holiday photo, which he posted to Twitter, but instead, fans have only been commenting on the apparent awkwardness and tension between them. This new video certainly shows much more PDA, though, so hopefully it’s enough for the world to start believing in the power of Kimye again!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim and Kanye are going to stay together? Or do you think they’ll end up divorcing?