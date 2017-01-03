Justin Bieber Surprises Kids & Makes Silly Faces For Them In Sweet New Photo

GSI

So sweet! Justin Bieber surprised kids at a hotel day care, totally making their day! We have the adorable photo, and all the details, here.

This is beyond adorable! Justin Bieber, 22, gave little kids the surprise of their life when he showed up at the Fountainebleau Miami Beach Hotel day care facility! As you can see in the adorable pic, the “Sorry” singer pressed his face up against the glass window and made a bunch of silly faces for them. Seriously, it was SO cute! And not only that, but he even made a cute love heart on the window for them. Aww! We can’t imagine how happy the kids there must have been to see him.

2017 is shaping up to be an amazing year for the Biebs so far, after he SLAYED his New Year’s Eve performance at the hotel in Miami. He’s also been spotted hanging out with his fans and in such good spirits, and we coulddn’t be happier! On Dec. 28, while vacationing in Barbados, he was spotted hanging out with his bikini-clad fans on the beach and sporting a super sexy, muscular shirtless body at that! Oh la la!

Not only that, but Justin totally made his fans super happy when he surprised them by rejoining Instagram! The pop star made an epic return to the social media platform after taking a long break from it in 2016. Justin was approached by a fan at a pizza restaurant in Los Angeles while he was eating lunch at the end of Nov. 2015, and what he did did was AMAZING — he took the fan’s cell phone and FaceTimed the man’s little girl! Too cute.

HollywoodLifers, do you love that Justin surprised the kids just as much as we do? Seriously, how adorable is that? Let us know below.

