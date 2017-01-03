Sophie Turner Makes Joe Jonas Romance Instagram Official — See Adorable Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

FINALLY! Sophie Turner just made our day with her latest Instagram post, Jan. 2! The actress made her adorable relationship with Joe Jonas official with a sweet photo from their Miami getaway! See the epic snap here!

Although Joe Jonas, 27, and Sophie Turner, 20, have remained tight-lipped when it comes to their adorable relationship, we got all the confirmation we needed from her latest Instagram post, Jan. 2. The Game of Thrones actress uploaded a sunny photo of her man leaning on a boat in Miami, clearly showing off what’s hers. This marks Sophie’s first photo ever of Joe on her social media page. Oh, young love!

In the cute photo captioned, “Miami daze,” Joe is pictured gazing off into the ocean with a cigar in his hand. It looks like she and the DNCE frontman set sail on a romantic boat cruise on the gorgeous Miami day.

Joe and Sophie were already in Miami enjoying the beautiful city, as seen in the snaps of their day date from Dec. 30. Sophie had her arm wrapped around Joes as they took a sweet stroll, rocking almost identical sunnies. The day before, on Dec. 29, the two were reportedly spotted at the popular cocktail bar, Baby Jane, where they held hands the entire time, according to Page Six. SO cute!

The rumored lovebirds even spent Thanksgiving weekend together when they coupled up for a romantic wedding, Nov. 26. Joe and Sophie really seemed to enjoy themselves, as seen in the epic photo booth pics they snapped at the ceremony’s reception. And, Nick Jonas, 24, even joined in on the fun. Wow, it looks like the family approves! If you were even guessing that for a slight second, take a look at this adorable shot of the Jonas clan and Sophie!

ZaZa was chilling with Sansa Stark when these Jonas Brothers moved in on her convo. But she was like, "y'all can hang with us." #petrofftothealtar #hellozaza A photo posted by Berndt Mader (@admiral_bernside) on Nov 27, 2016 at 7:03pm PST

Joe and Sophie first sparked romance rumors in Nov. 2016 when they were spotted getting cozy on a date night at a pre MTV EMA concert in the Netherlands! Since the two have kept their relationship very private, it’s unclear what went down on the epic date. However, they reportedly locked lips and got pretty cozy, according to multiple reports. And, the photo evidence seems to verify the cozy part if you ask us…

