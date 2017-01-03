Jimmy Snuka’s Murder Case Dismissed: Ex-WWE Star Unable To Stand Trial

REX Shutterstock

What a shocker! Former WWE superstar Jimmy Snuka’s murder case has been dismissed, as a judge feels he’s got such a bad case of dementia that he isn’t competent enough to stand trial. Keep reading for all the breaking details!

Former WWE great Jimmy Snuka, 73, has caught a major break in his murder case, but unfortunately it comes because of his failing mental health. He was arrested back on Sept. 1, 2015 and charged with third degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the 1985 death of his girlfriend Nancy Argentino. He was due to stand trial in the case in 2017, but on Jan. 3 a judge decided that his dementia is so severe that he will not regain competency and “that it would be unjust to resume the prosecution.”

The WWE Hall of Famer known as “Superfly” stood accused of killing Nancy during a heated argument in a motel in Allentown, PA in 1983. It took 32 years for his arrest to finally go down, but his lawyers argued that his failing mental health combined with having terminal cancer left him unable to stand trial. A Lehigh County, PA judge has agreed with his legal team, despite prosecutors’ claims that he was faking his dementia.

An autopsy report obtained by The Morning Call in 2015 claimed Nancy “suffered multiple cuts and contusions on her entire body.” The postmortem also said Nancy “died of traumatic brain injuries consistent with a moving head striking a stationary object.” At the time of his arrest, Nancy’s sister, Louise Argentino-Upham, said was a relief that Jimmy was finally going to be charged, especially because her mom was turning 90 and she wanted to see justice served before dying. “I think that it’s been a long road,” she told The Morning Call. “They did the right thing in face of all the evidence.” Well, it looks like she’s not going to get her wish, but with the combination of terminal cancer and dementia, it doesn’t sound like Jimmy is long for this world, especially since his lawyers say he only has “months” to live.

