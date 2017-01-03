Jenny McCarthy Disses Mariah Carey’s NYE Performance: It Was A ‘Train Wreck’

Eek. New Year’s Eve host Jenny McCarthy revealed what it was like being front and center for Mariah Carey’s performance in Times Square, and she flat-out called it a ‘train wreck.’

Jenny McCarthy, 44, is giving the inside scoop on her initial reaction to watching Mariah Carey, 46, perform on New Year’s Eve 2017. The television and radio personality talked about the incident on her Sirius XM radio show, Dirty, Sexy Funny, on Tuesday morning, January 3, and revealed that she felt “empathy” for the singer after the shock wore off. Even her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, 47, chimed in!

“Mouths are hanging open. Everyone is shocked. We only gave you a shortened version of that. We had to go through another song of her walking around,” Jenny shared, re-living the horrific moment for her radio listeners. “It was just, it was so bad, and then for a moment I said, ‘Take a step back, Jenny, and try to find some empathy right now.’ And I did. All of a sudden I felt really bad for her, because it was that bad. It was a complete train wreck.”

But, after empathy, Jenny went off in regards to Mariah wanting to “blame everyone” else — referring to the reports that her team was claiming the incident was all Dick Clark Productions’ fault. According to Jenny, that is simply not the case — and she claims that although Mariah was present for soundcheck, she barely participated.

“Now, I do understand our egos, of course, want to blame everyone but itself for mistakes, but I literally had a visceral reaction to her saying that Dick Clark Productions did this on purpose and for ratings. I mean, let me tell you something. If Dick Clark were alive today, I guarantee he would be on air right now fighting back,” Jenny said. “He’s not, so I’m going to. The truth of the matter is Mariah didn’t do a sound check. … She did whatever you would call, like, a dance move rehearsal holding her gold microphone, and she stood off to the side of the stage while she had a stand-in do a sound check.”

Donnie, who joined Jenny for the broadcast and was also present in Times Square when the performance went down, added: “The buck stops with the artist. If you’re gonna be a boss or you’re gonna be a diva, then you know, again, it’s your name, your face and your legacy on the line. So you leave something to someone else, you have no one to blame but yourself. The music track, missing a vocal, that’s on her. No rehearsal, that’s on her.”

Ouch. Sorry Mariah, but if you’re looking for sympathy you should probably steer clear of Jenny and Donnie!

