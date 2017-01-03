Jennifer Lopez & Drake: She Loves How He Makes Her Feel ‘Cherished, Safe & Secure’

Courtesy Of Instagram

What is it about Drake that has Jennifer Lopez’s heart racing? For starters, the Canadian hottie doesn’t kowtow around the superstar. His confidence and self assurance makes J.Lo feel like a ‘natural woman,’ an insider tells HollywoodLife.com. Read here for the EXCLUSIVE inside scoop!

As Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Drake‘s romance continues to heat up, we can’t help but wonder how the rapper captured the singer’s heart?! “Drake is the first man, other than Marc Anthony, who takes charge in the relationship. She loves how confident and self assured Drake is around her,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Most men, including Casper, feel intimidated by her and she ends up being the Alpha in the relationship.” What a drag!

The 30-year-old certainly seems to have the magic touch with J.Lo! “Drake makes Jennifer feel cherished and safe and secure. He makes her feel like a real woman,” our source says. “It’s refreshing for J.Lo to be with someone who isn’t afraid to call the shots, considering she’s usually the one who ends up being the dominant one in the relationship. She feels like she’s found her match in Drake.” We agree!

Even our body language expert Dr. Lilian Glass thinks Drake and Jennifer are the perfect match! After looking at some photos of the two famous singers together, Dr. Glass concluded, “She feels way too comfortable in his arms for it not to be real. She feels very secure in his arms…you can feel the spark of the chemistry between them.” That’s for sure.

As we told you earlier, Drake managed to seduce the mother of two in the recording studio. “They spent hours and hours talking — talking about everything until the wee hours of the morning,” a source told us. “That’s when Jennifer started to look at Drake differently. She saw this vulnerable, tender side to him that made her heart melt.” Awe!

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think J.Lo and Drake's romance is just a fling or the real deal?

