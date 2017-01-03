Jennifer Lopez & Drake Inseparable On New Year’s Eve: She Didn’t Leave His Side

There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with that special someone — and that’s exactly what Jennifer Lopez and Drake did as the clock struck 12 to kick off 2017! Not only was J.Lo at her man’s NYE gig in Vegas, but the two were reportedly inseparable throughout the entire evening. Awww!

Jennifer Lopez, 47, was “by [Drake’s] side throughout the night” as they celebrated New Year’s Eve at Hakkasan in Las Vegas, according to Page Six. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Jennifer was cheering the rapper on as he got the crowd going at the Vegas club, but it seems like he made sure he was giving her loads of attention when he wasn’t on stage. Awww!

The 47-year-old originally had her own NYE appearance planned — she was scheduled to show up at E11EVEN in Miami, but backed out just days before Dec. 31 for “personal and family time.” Clearly, she had something else in mind!

Drake and J.Lo are definitely the hottest Hollywood couple of the moment, and although it was originally reported that they were only spending time together to work on new music, the relationship has totally turned into something more. Before New Year’s, the pair attended a makeshift Winter Wonderland prom together, and they were caught on video dancing and even kissing throughout the romantic evening. Oh, AND they were crowned prom king and queen, too!

“This is real. What they have for each other are real feelings,” body language expert Dr. Lilian Glass told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, after seeing the prom videos. “When they are slow dancing, they are both in sync, and she turns her head like she wants to kiss him. She sort of initiates it. She feels way too comfortable in his arms for it not to be real.”

