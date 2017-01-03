FameFlynet

It’s finally happened! At 50 years old, Janet Jackson has officially given birth to her 1st child — a baby BOY, and we could not be more thrilled for the superstar & her hubby Wissam Al Mana! This is truly such exciting news as Janet has always wanted to start a family. Get all the precious details surrounding the miracle birth here!

Janet Jackson, 50, is a mom! The singer and her husband Wissam Al Mana, 42, welcomed their sweet child — a baby BOY into the world on Jan. 3, according to People, and we can only imagine how excited the couple must be! After all, this is both Janet and Wissam’s first child and Janet has always wanted to have children. We’re beyond happy she just got her wish!

Even sweeter, the Grammy-Award-winning songstress and Wissam named their little bundle of joy Eissa Al Manna — how cute is THAT? “Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” a rep for the singer revealed in a statement. “Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

This pregnancy came as a major shock to Janet’s fans after she mysteriously announced back in May that she was postponing her Unbreakable World Tour to focus on “planning” a family with her hubby. And while many thought that could mean Janet and Wissam were going to adopt — or even use a surrogate — Janet proved everyone wrong when she was first spotted out and about in London sporting a large baby bump in September.

“I think she may have wanted to disprove rumors that they used a surrogate,” an insider who’s reportedly close to the star told Star magazine at the time of Janet’s public outing. “Janet’s so proud that she’s carrying…on her own!” Soon after, she officially confirmed her miracle pregnancy to People magazine, saying it was a “blessing.”

“We thank God for our blessing,” Janet told the publication. Aw! And Janet’s fam was equally amazed by the pregnancy. “After the initial shock wore off, Janet’s family has been happy and amazed that she is expecting her first child,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY at the time the singer’s pregnancy was announced.

“News of the baby on the way spread quickly among the siblings and the rest of Janet‘s family. Everyone was surprised at first, but soon they all congratulated the mom-to-be as they all knew this was something Janet had always wanted.” Congrats again, Janet!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you SO excited for Janet and Wissam? Send the happy couple your congratulations below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.