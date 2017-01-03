Janet Jackson: Her Newborn Baby Son’s Name Revealed — Did She Honor Michael?

REX/Shutterstock

SO exciting! Janet Jackson is finally a mom, but even better, the precious name she chose for her newborn baby boy has been revealed! And it’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for — did she decide to honor her late brother Michael? Find out here what she’s choosing to call her 1st child. You may be surprised!

Janet Jackson, 50, and her husband Wissam Al Mana, 42, became new parents on Jan. 3 after Janet gave birth to a beautiful baby boy! And finally, after much anticipation, the newborn’s sweet name has been revealed — and it is pretty unique! The two decided to call their little one Eissa Al Manna, according to People — how beautiful is THAT?

Eissa is a Hebrew name and is pronounced EYS-AH. We love it! The unique name means “Yahweh is salvation,” according to joyofbaby.com. “Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” a rep for the singer revealed in a statement. “Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.” Aw! We’re so glad everything went well with baby Eissa’s delivery. Before their child was born, fans speculated about whether or not Janet and Wissam’s first baby’s name would indeed pay some sort of tribute to Janet’s late brother Michael Jackson. In fact, a report even claimed they’d be naming their child after BOTH of the singer’s fallen siblings — including Brandon Jackson — Marlon’s twin who died at birth.

“Janet will honor both Michael and Brandon,” a family insider revealed to Radar Online back in November. “It’s something that her husband agreed to when she got pregnant.” But due to Wissam’s strict Muslim beliefs, it was assumed the child would have “a name given by Wissam, and will take Wissam’s last name,” with Michael and Brandon being in the middle.

We could not be happier for this adorable fam and we love the name Janet and her beau ended up picking out — even though neither Michael nor Brandon were honored in his moniker. Hopefully we’ll get to find out even more about their new addition soon!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Janet didn’t name her son after her brothers? Do you love the name they picked out anyways?

