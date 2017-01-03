Courtesy of Vevo/TMZ.com

Honey G’s fans will go to battle over her, literally! The former ‘X Factor’ contestant was tearing it up onstage when her female fans threw down in a nasty brawl during the middle of her set. We’ve got the wild video right here!

This is just so perfect. Honey G, 35, gained fame on the U.K.’s X Factor as a baseball cap wearing, sunglasses-clad middle-aged rapper who wants to get things lit. She got her wish Dec. 26 when a brawl broke out during her Boxing Day concert in Leeds, England. The former U.K. X Factor contestant was performing a cover of Kriss Kross’ “Jump” when some female audience members did just that to one another.

Apparently someone threw a bottle at the stage as Honey called out, “You don’t want to f*** with me!” and that caused total chaos to break out, with female fans pushing and shoving one another while screaming at the top of their lungs. Security guards had to come in and pull the women off of each other as they totally went at it, taking Boxing Day a little too seriously.

Honey G, 35, gained fame as a totally polarizing contestant during the recent season of U.K.’s The X Factor, where she placed fifth. In real life, her name is Anna Gilford, a West London resident who has a master’s degree in management and runs her own recruitment company. Her alter-ego both thrilled and riled up audiences with her covers of hip hop classics on the talent show, while she wore her trademark sunglasses and baseball cap to complete her wanna-be rapper look.

She hoped for madness to go down at her post-Christmas appearance, as she tweeted out “Yo yo yo, this is your girl Honey G. Tonight I am on my way up to Club Mission in Leeds where I’m gonna be performing ready to smash it up, tear it up, rip it up, shut the place down,” in advance of the show. Well, it looks like she sure got her wish!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Honey G? Is her act brilliant or annoying?

