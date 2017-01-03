Harrison Ford Still Heartbroken Over Carrie Fisher’s Death — First Pics Since She Died

REX/Shutterstock/FameFlyNet

Harrison Ford lost a dear friend when Carrie Fisher died on Dec. 27, and on Jan. 2, he was photographed in public for the first time since the heartbreaking tragedy. The actor looked totally devastated while arriving in Los Angeles, and we can imagine that Carrie’s death is still weighing heavy on his mind.

Carrie Fisher’s passing has obviously taken a toll on Harrison Ford, 74, and he looked heartbroken even five days later in the first pictures of him since her Dec. 27 death. Harrison arrived at an airport near Los Angeles on Jan. 2, looking somber while covering his eyes in a pair of aviator sunglasses.

The actor was joined by his wife, Calista Flockhart, 52, and their son, Liam, 16, and from all the luggage, it appears they were returning from a holiday vacation. Unfortunately, the trip was clouded by the tragic loss of Carrie, who Harrison considered a close friend after their time working on Star Wars together. Before her death, Carrie also revealed in her memoir, The Princess Diarist, that she and the now-74-year-old had a three-month affair 30 years ago.

“Carrie was one-of-a-kind. Brilliant, original,” Harrison said in a statement on Dec. 27. “Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely. My thoughts are with her daughter Billie [Lourd], her mother Debbie [Reynolds], her brother Todd [Fisher] and her many friends. We will all miss her.”

The Star Wars actress went into cardiac arrest while flying from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23, ten minutes before landing. She was immediately rushed to the hospital once the plane touched down at LAX, and was even in “stable” condition on Christmas Day. Unfortunately, she just couldn’t hold on, and passed away days later.

