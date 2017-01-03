Gwen Stefani On New Revlon Role: I Have Been Obsessed With Makeup My Whole Life

Image Courtesy of Revlon

We couldn’t have been more excited when Revlon announced Gwen Stefani as their newest Global Brand Ambassador, and the singer is already helping with their Choose Love campaign. Ahead, see what she had to say about her lifelong obsession with makeup and why she wanted to team up with the brand.

Gwen Stefani‘s beauty looks are the stuff of our dreams, so when we found out she had been tapped as the latest celebrity spokesmodel for Revlon‘s Choose Love campaign, we instantly started wondering what products she’ll help launch. Speaking with our sister site, WWD, Gwen shared when her love for makeup started (yes, even before her No Doubt days!) and why the Choose Love campaign was something she had to be a part of.

“I was a makeup artist when I was in my early twenties at the mall, they never trained me,” Gwen told WWD. “I just remember making people feel so much joy and so inspired and so full of confidence, and that’s what makeup can do,” she said. Even before her job at the makeup counter, Gwen told WWD that she was influenced by her mother and grandmother’s beauty routines, as well as the girls she went to school with.

But it was a combination of the makeup and Revlon’s message that attracted Gwen to the brand. “This campaign…is really where my heart is at. Not to mention my obsession with makeup for my whole life,” she said.

“They have this Choose Love campaign, which is full of choice and positivity and dreams and truth and I feel like that’s aligning exactly with where I’m at in my personal life in the last couple of years and how I’ve had to kind of choose love, choose truth, choose to be positive and work my way back to a place of using my gift and sharing my love with people,” Gwen explained after the split from her husband Gavin Rossdale and new romance with The Voice co-star Blake Shelton.

Adding that she’s been hard at work trying out all of Revlon’s products, Gwen shared with WWD that brows have become a new focus for her. “It’s so youthful to have a heavier brow, it makes it look so clean and so retro,” she said. Stating that she’s been using one of Revlon’s pencils, we have a feeling Gwen is talking about the new Revlon ColorStay Brow Pencil, which has an angled tip to fill in brows and a brush on the opposite end to blend everything together.

