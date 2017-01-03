Lena Dunham Rocks Hot Pants & Poses With ‘GIRLS’ Co-Stars On ‘GLAMOUR’ Cover

Courtesy of Glamour/Emma Summerton

The girls of ‘GIRLS’ opened up ahead of the final season and Lena revealed that one leading lady actually tried to QUIT the show before the second season!

As we get ready to bid our final farewell to our favorite GIRLS, the stars are coming together on the cover of GLAMOUR magazine’s February issue, where they open up about the show, just in time for the premiere of the sixth, (and final), season of the HBO series. Lensed by photog Emma Summerton, Allison Williams, Zosi Mamet, Lena Dunham and Jemima Kirke all stand together on the colorful cover, rocking coordinating looks from the Marc Jacobs Spring 2017 collection, including the towering, larger-than-life platform shoes.



Interviewed by Girls executive producer Jenni Konner, the cast reflects on their time on the hit series. While they all share a close connection, Lena revealed that one star in particular almost walked away from the entire series. “I think it’s time for us to disclose to the world that, like, three days before season two, Jemima tried to quit. [Laughter.] … I remember being in a cab. And Jemima called me. She was like, ‘I have to tell you something. It’s not a big deal. I don’t want you to freak out. I want to quit the show.’” We’re so glad that didn’t actually happen!

Jemima also touched upon how it changed her relationship with Lena. “The least and the most satisfying thing about my job was my relationship with Lena. [Laughter.] In a good way. It definitely caused us to get closer [after 15 years of friendship], and it caused us to fight. And then at the end of it, you know, [our relationship] was nicer,” she told the mag.

Lena went on to candidly discuss what an amazing learning experience it was. “Making my deal with HBO as a 23-year-old woman, I felt that I had so much to prove. I felt like I had to be the person who answered emails the fastest, stayed up the latest, worked the hardest. As much as I loved my job, I really, like, injured myself in some ways. If I had felt like, ‘You’re worthy of eight hours of sleep, not four; you’re worthy of turning your phone off on a Saturday,’ I don’t think it would have changed the outcome of the show. [But] I could have worked with a sense of joy and excitement, rather than guilt and anxiety of being ‘found out.’ The advice I would give any woman going into a job if she has a sense of impostor syndrome would be: There will be nothing if you don’t look out for you. And I can’t wait, on my next project, to go into it with the strength that comes from, like, valuing your own body and your own mental health. Jenni’s like, ‘We’ll believe it when we see it.’ [Laughter.]”

