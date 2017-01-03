‘Game Of Thrones’: Iain Glen Teases More Characters Will Meet For First Time In Season 7

‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 is going to be ‘extraordinary,’ according to star Iain Glen. He promises in an all-new interview that more characters will be ‘overlapping’ in season 7 than ever before, leading to one epic ‘end game.’

“You feel that the drama is moving towards its end game, more characters are overlapping so we are seeing a lot more of each other, than perhaps in the past,” Iain Glen, who plays Jorah Mormont, told Radio Times. “They are taking the length of time it takes to shoot ten episodes to shoot just seven this year and six next year.”

He added: “I think the scale and size of the set pieces, the world that is being created it’s just getting more and more extraordinary and they feel they need that time to shoot seven hours as opposed to ten.”

As we’ve seen in set photos, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) will finally meet in season 7. Fans have been clamoring for these two to share a scene together since the show started. Jon Snow will also cross paths with Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Theon (Alfie Allen) for the first time since season one.

What other characters will overlap in season 7? A Cersei (Lena Headey) and Daenerys face off is inevitable. How about a Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Daenerys hangout session? The possibilities are endless!

Even though Game of Thrones season 7 will only be 7 episodes, as opposed to the usual 10, the cast and crew are still taking 5 months to film the season. The filming of season 7 was delayed due to the upcoming episodes taking place in winter. The show couldn’t film in the summer heat! The new season will premiere in summer 2017.

