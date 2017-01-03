The release of ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ is just a few weeks away, and a new extended trailer featuring Zayn and Taylor’s Swift’s new song has just dropped. Anastasia reunites with Christian, but she’s not the only one vying for Christian’s heart. An unstable ex pulls a gun on Ana! Click to WATCH!

Fifty Shades Darker is going to be all kinds of crazy and insanely HOT! After their intense breakup at the end of the first movie, Christian (Jamie Dornan) fights to get Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) back in his life. Because she’s in love with Christian, Anastasia can’t resist being with him. This time around, they’re changing the rules. “No punishments, and no more secrets,” Anastasia says to Christian.

But danger lurks in the shadows. Anastasia begins to notice someone following her. “Do you think you’re the first woman who’s tried to save him?” Mrs. Robinson (Kim Basinger) says to Ana. The trailer ends with Christian’s unstable ex, Leila (Bella Heathcote), pulling a gun on Ana. “Tell me what you have that I don’t,” she cries. Christian walks in and the guns goes off. That’s where the trailer STOPS!

The trailer also includes glimpses of the seriously steamy scenes in the movie. From the shower sex to the hot elevator scene to a new bedroom scene, Fifty Shades Darker is definitely going to be hotter than Fifty Shades of Grey.

The brand-new trailer debuted on Jan. 2 with Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik’s “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” as the incredible background music. The song is absolutely perfect for the soundtrack. Fifty Shades Darker, which has earned an R-rating, will hit theaters on Feb. 10.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Fifty Shades Darker? Do you think it will be better than Fifty Shades of Grey? Let us know!