Felicia Day Pregnant: ‘Supernatural’ & ‘Buffy’ Star Expecting A Baby In 3 Weeks

Courtesy of Twitter

Actress Felicia Day sure can keep a secret! Not only is the former ‘Supernatural’ star pregnant, her baby is due in just three weeks! Keep reading to see if she’s expecting a little boy or girl.

Congratulations are in store for Felicia Day, 37, as not only is she pregnant, she’s going to become a first time mom before Jan. is over! The former Supernatural and Buffy the Vampire Slayer star made the big reveal on Jan. 3, taking to Twitter to post a pic showing off her very pregnant belly with the message, “She’s coming in about three weeks so I guess I should announce this and stuff.” OMG, she’s having a little girl! We know Felicia is going to make the world’s most amazing mom.

Felicia is a fairly petite woman so we’re shocked she was able to keep her pregnancy a secret for all of 2016. The only on-camera TV role she had last year was in TNT’s The Librarians which was clearly shot before she was showing. She also filmed the independent comedy Stuck, but also did that project before her belly blossomed. She’s stayed very active behind the camera, working as an executive producer on web series such as LARP’s and Co-opted.

She's coming in about three weeks so I guess I should announce this and stuff. pic.twitter.com/OCZw2CoHvr — Felicia Day (@feliciaday) January 3, 2017

Felicia isn’t married and she hasn’t mentioned any particular boyfriend, so we’re not sure yet who her baby’s daddy is. Whoever the guy is, he’s pretty darn lucky to be having a child with such a gorgeous and talented lady! We absolutely loved her as Vi on Buffy, and then as Charlie Bradbury on Supernatural. But the web is where she’s found her biggest successes, as she won YouTube’s Streamy Awards for her work on The Guild in 2009, 2010 and 2013. We’re so happy that she’s about to take on the biggest role of her life: mother.

HollywoodLifers, send your congratulations to Felicia in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.