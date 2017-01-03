Ellen Pompeo Dances With Newborn Son Eli In Precious Video — So Cute

Courtesy of Instagram

This is TOO adorable! Dancing into the new year, Ellen Pompeo shared an intimate mother-son moment with her fans when she posted a super sweet vid of herself cuddling her newborn baby boy while the two of them slow danced! Even cuter, the mom-of-three can’t help smiling from ear-to-ear in the clip — watch here.

Ellen Pompeo, 47, only introduced her newborn son Eli Christopher to the world last week, but already he’s making quite a splash on social media! After sharing Eli’s first photo with fans on Dec. 29, the Grey’s Anatomy star took things to the next level on Jan. 1 when she posted an Instagram video of her newest arrival looking as adorable as ever in her arms!

Boy Crazy….Here's to a year filled with happiness and love! Happy New Year ❤️🌎❤️ A video posted by Ellen Pompeo (@ellenpompeo) on Jan 1, 2017 at 2:21pm PST

“Boy Crazy….Here’s to a year filled with happiness and love! Happy New Year ❤️🌎❤️,” Ellen captioned the precious clip of herself dancing with little Eli to Al Green‘s “How Can You Mend A Broken Heart?” And while the infant looked incredibly alert and adorable while pressed up against his proud mama, we can’t get over Ellen’s beaming smile! Seriously, the actress could NOT look happier squeezing her little boy.

And fans agreed! “Happy new year 😍😍😍😫😫 how SWEET OMG I can’t…😍😍❤️❤️❤️ILY ⭐️🎊,” one fan gushed next to the clip. Another wrote, “I’m in Love in Love in Love 😍🙈.” Aw! Ellen and her hubby Chris Ivery, are also parents to daughters Sienna May, 2, and Stella Luna, 7. And while the exact birth date of Eli has yet to be revealed, the couple confirmed their son’s birth after being spotted in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles on Dec. 28. Chris was photographed on a hike with Stella and baby Eli, whom he carried in a front holder.

A day later, Ellen shared Eli’s first pic, which featured the little guy napping with dad! “❤️Eli Christopher❤️ Chris Ivery just fell a notch.. I’ve got a new guy,” the star captioned the father-son photo. Congrats again, you two on your newest addition. Talk about an exciting start to the new year!

Tell us, HollwyoodLifers — how sweet is this adorable mommy/son video? Are you hoping to see more of little Eli soon?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.