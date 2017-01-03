Courtesy of TMZ/REX/Shutterstock

Oh boy. D.L. Hughley couldn’t care less about the ‘insensitive’ tweet he posted about Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, following their tragic deaths last week. He said the backlash was ‘silly,’ and he was just telling a joke. Watch the video here!

D.L. Hughley thinks everyone who’s been crying over his “insensitive” Debbie Reynolds tweet should just stop because, according to him, they can’t take a joke.

“Backlash is a silly thing,” D.L. Hughley told TMZ on Jan. 3. “What? They think they’re going to talk to me so bad on Twitter that I what, cry? I told a joke, and people didn’t dig it. I understand. I tell jokes. That’s what I do. If people don’t dig it, that’s their prerogative. I imagine that they thought I was being insensitive. I think by definition, most comedy tends to be insensitive. That, of course, wasn’t my attempt, but I was attempting to tell a joke. And that’s what I do. And I can understand if people don’t dig them. And if not, then I’m not the cat they should be listening to. But I would never take a tweet down just because someone gets mad about it — f*** that. That’s silly.”

“I dont believe America’s as sensitive as it is, when you vote for [Donald] Trump, but you mad at me for telling the truth. F*** that, that’s silly!” he added.

As we previously told you, D.L. Hughley posted a questionable tweet, following the tragic deaths of both Debbie Reynolds and her daughter, Carrie Fisher. On Dec. 29, he wrote, “Debbie Reynolds died a day after her daughter did! Black Mama’s don’t die cuz they kids do!They cry and say God don’t make no mistakes!” Wow — so harsh. And we weren’t the only ones who thought so. Fans also lashed out at the comedian, following the post.

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think the backlash was “silly”? Tell us how you feel below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.