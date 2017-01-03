Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher: Todd Fisher Reveals Never-Before-Seen Photos

Courtesy of Twitter

How sweet is this? Todd Fisher shared a never-before-seen photo of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher that’s just so heartwarming.

This is so heartbreaking. Todd Fisher, 58, posted a new picture of his dearly departed mother and sister: Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher. The photo featured the two dynamic actresses and Todd posing in Central Park, New York City. “Here is one you haven’t seen. NYC 1973,” he wrote.

Todd called it “a privilege to stand by my girls for all these years,” and added, “they are together again.” How touching is that? Debbie and Carrie stand back to back in straw floppy hats. The family of three looked all dressed up for a formal affair with Carrie in a black number and Debbie also in black with a floral pattern. Todd peaked out from behind his mother in a 70s style tux complete with a ruffled shirt and over-sized bowtie.

Here is one you haven't seen. NYC 1973. It has been by privlage to stand by my girls for all these years. They are together again. pic.twitter.com/iGqLXUwH9h — Todd Fisher (@tafish) January 3, 2017

The photo was taken while Debbie was starring on Broadway in Irene and Carrie was in the chorus. Just three years later, Carrie would become a movie star in her own right after her performance as Princess Leia in the first Star Wars movie along with Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford. During this time, Debbie had just left her second husband Harry Karl.

Carrie Fisher died on Dec. 27 after going into cardiac arrest on Dec. 23 while on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Debbie, most famous for Singin’ In The Rain and The Unsinkable Molly Brown, passed away the day after her daughter following a stroke. “She wanted to be with Carrie,” Todd told Variety. Isn’t that just so tragic?

Carrie’s daughter Billie Lourd, 24, posted her own throwback picture to remember her mother and grandmother. “Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist,” she wrote. “There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.”

