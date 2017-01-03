Dan Kay Dead: ‘Survivor: Gabon’ Star Dies Unexpectedly At 40

REX/Shutterstock

This is absolutely devastating! Former ‘Survivor: Gabon’ contestant Dan Kay shockingly died on Dec. 31 and we couldn’t be more heartbroken over his unexpected death.

Survivor: Gabon‘s Dan Kay, 40, unexpectedly died on Dec. 31, leaving behind his two little ones, Reese Elizabeth and Jackson “Jax” Russell-Reid, his girlfriend, Jennifer DePietro, mother, Jean-Ann, and sister, Andrea. We feel absolutely horrible for his family who is suffering through the shock of this loss.

Dan was an attorney from Brookline, New Hampshire, who earned his bachelor’s degree from UMass-Amherst and his law degree from Syracuse University. He decided to go out for Survivor because of his, “desire to be challenged and his quest for adventure.” What an inspiring way to live your life!

During his time on Survivor: Gabon, Dan shared with viewers that he had been an “athletic kid growing up.” He was the eighth person voted off that season, which aired in fall 2008. Appearing on the reality survival show is no easy feat and it is so amazing that Dan was able to make it that far!

I just heard the very sad news about the sudden loss of Dan Kay of Survivor: Gabon. The Survivor family sends our love to Dan's family. — Jeff Probst (@JeffProbst) January 4, 2017

He also seemed to have made a real impression on the show’s production crew, as Survivor host and executive producer Jeff Probst took to Twitter on Jan. 3 to tweet out his feelings on Dan’s death after he heard the news of his passing. “I just heard the very sad news about the sudden loss of Dan Kay of Survivor: Gabon. The Survivor family sends our love to Dan’s family,” Jeff tweeted.

Dan’s hobbies were “running, skiing, listening to music, and attending Crossway Christian Church,” according to his obituary from the Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory. It seems that Dan truly had an active and fulfilling life in so many ways. Our thoughts and prayers are with Dan’s family and friends at this time.

