Cristiano Ronaldo & Sexy New Girlfriend Get Bombarded By Fans — See Pics

Hot couple alert! Cristiano Ronaldo and his new girl Georgina Rodriguez stepped out looking stylish as always as fans bombarded the pair on their way into a hotel in Portugal on Dec. 3. See the wild photos, right here!

Cristiano Ronaldo, 31, and his new girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez kept it cool while surrounded by a swarm of fans and photographers on Dec. 3. The couple looked stylish in their casual outfits as they made their way from a private jet to a hotel in Mederia, Portugal. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOS OF CRISTIANO AND GEORGINA SURROUNDED BY FANS!

Cristiano rocked black pants and shirt with a pair of tan boots, a denim jacket, and accessorized the look perfectly with a black and tan scarf. Georgina looked gorgeous with a natural makeup look, white top and jeans tucked into tall black boots and a motorcycle jacket. This is one fashionable pair, guys!

The pair have not been keeping their affection for each other secret since going public with their romance in Nov.. Most recently they were seen out for a romantic dinner before the holidays, during which the couple laughed, chatted, and exchanged the occasional kiss over the table while they waited for their food. Georgina, ever the fashion plate, sported a figure-hugging dress with strappy high-heeled sandals.

Georgina has been spotted watching Cristiano during his matches at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeau stadium. Aw! He even took her to Disney Land Paris for a day-trip. Cristiano even tried to disguise himself and keep a low-profile with a hooded jacket and some sunglasses, but it didn’t quite work. These two are clearly super into each other!

Since his break-up with Irina Shayk, Cristiano is said to have had a few flings. He has been linked to Miss Spain Desire Cordero Ferrer and fitness model Casi Davis, but Georgina and Cristiano seem to be going strong. Here’s hoping 2017 holds more good things for the pair!

