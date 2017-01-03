Beyonce Headlining Coachella 2017 — Full Lineup Of Performers

Coachella is going to be EPIC this year. Beyonce is headlining the 2017 show, along with Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead! Lorde, DJ Khaled, and more will also be performing at the highly-anticipated music festival. Check out the full lineup of performers now.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will take place on the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24 in Indio, California. Beyonce will be performing on April 15 and April 22, along with Bon Iver, Future, Martin Garrix, Tory Lanez, DJ Snake, Gucci Mane, and more. This will be the first time Beyonce has headlined Coachella. Check out the full lineup below:

Radiohead will be headlining April 14 and April 22. The XX, Travis Scott, Mac Miller, and more will be performing those weekends. Kendrick Lamar is headlining April 17 and April 24. Lorde, DJ Khaled, Galantis, and Kehlani will also be performing those days.

Beyonce is no stranger to Coachella. She joined the stage with sister Solange back in 2014. We can’t wait to see who Beyonce brings out for her performances. Jay Z, perhaps? Kendrick will likely show up for her set. They’re great pals! Will she perform new music? Her songs from Lemonade will be almost a year old by the time Coachella rolls around. Also, Blue Ivy is going to look so cute in her Coachella outfits!

Passes for the festival will go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2017 at 2:00 p.m ET.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the Coachella lineup? Let us know!