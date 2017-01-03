Chris Pratt Is Shirtless & Dripping Wet In Super Sexy ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover — See Here

Image Courtesy of Mark Seliger exclusively for Vanity Fair

What a sight for sore eyes! Chris Pratt graced the February 2017 cover of ‘Vanity Fair’ with his shirtless self and looks incredible. So how did he get in such amazing shape?

All his hard work in the gym preparing for Passengers and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has certainly paid off. Chris Pratt, 37, showed off his toned shoulders and chest on the February 2017 cover of Vanity Fair, shown chilling in the calm, blue Pacific. He’s gazing at the camera, and VF readers, intensely; his blue eyes are as striking as the water!

One teensy tiny problem with the cover: they said he used to be a schlub! We have to disagree. Just because he carried a little extra weight while playing Andy Dwyer on Parks and Recreation doesn’t mean he wasn’t handsome!

We’ve seen that version of Chris, and this, but the actor shared another memorable look from his past, when he first made it to Hollywood, with Vanity Fair. “I looked exactly like Heath Ledger,” he said in his cover interview. “I had long blond hair, still bleached out, Hawaiian . . . That’s what people were always saying: Man, you look just like Heath Ledger. Then I saw Heath Ledger on the cover of Vanity Fair, and I thought, Hey, I do look just like that guy.”

He started shaping up after gaining weight for Parks and Rec when he began getting cast in physical roles. He wound up playing a first basemen in 2011’s Moneyball, but initially got rejected for the part. “We’re not gonna cast you—you’re too fat,” the casting director told him! He got really serious about training and getting buff when he had to play a SEAL Team Six member in Zero Dark Thirty. The rest is history!

