Chris Brown Fires Back At Soulja Boy, Threatens Him: ‘I’m Gonna Whoop Your A–‘: Watch

Chris Brown and Soulja Boy’s insane social media feud just got a lot uglier. Chris took to Instagram, Jan. 3, where he fired back at Soulja’s Rihanna comments, where he called Chris a “woman beater.’ Chris warned Soulja that there’s a beat down in his future! Watch the explosive video!

DING DING DING! Wait, what round is this again? Chris Brown, 27, and Soulja Boy, 26, are in a no holds barred social media feud, and Breezy is tossing around threats that he’s going to “whoop” Soulja. Will this seriously turn physical? Well, according to Chris, it will. He reacted to Soulja’s latest comments, where he brought up Chris’ 2009 incident with Rihanna, 28. Soulja even called Chris a “woman beater, ” and a “p—y,” after he threatened to “beat the f–k” out of Chris. Yikes.

Here’s what Chris had to say from his explosive video (above): “It’s not f–king happening. I just fucking woke up and they gonna text me, and I’m gonna screen shot it. It said, ‘Yo n—a this Soulja.’ N—a continuously called me on FaceTime. He probably wanna squash it because he know I’m serious. But, 1, you’re stupid… So, why the f–k are you calling me? Don’t FaceTime me n—a. You can be gangsta from here, look; You can pop your chest from here; You can do all that; look. Boy, stop it. I’ma whoop your ass. Adrien Broner, set up the gym bro. Set the gym up. Stop calling me n—a. I’m tryna get some p—y right now. You’re fucking up my whole move. Stop f–king calling me n—a. No.” WOW.

It looks like Soulja apparently tried to FaceTime Chris at one point, according to Chris’ wild reaction in the Instagram video he posted Jan. 3. And, although their insane feud has been verbal thus far, Chris just vowed that he would get physical with Soulja. This can’t be good.

Chris’ latest video was in retaliation to Soulja’s angry Instagram video Jan. 2. Soulja tagged Chris in a crazy video where called Chris a slew of nasty names and told Chris that when he saw him, he would “beat” him. Soulja also tweeted some choice words about Chris, where he poked fun at him for being less popular than him.

Chris bitch ass aint even trending no more. But I am lmao irrelevant ass woman beater. can't wait to see this fuck nigga don't shake my hand — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) January 3, 2017

In case you weren’t caught up, Chris and Soulja’s feud started Jan. 2, when Chris apparently lost it when he saw that Soulja commented on his ex, Karrueche Tran‘s latest Instagram pic with a series of “heart eye” emojis.

Soulja took to Twitter to reveal that Chris called him up wanting to “fight” after seeing that he “liked” one of the model’s pics. That’s when the back and forth really got heated. Soulja went off on a Twitter rant where he dissed Chris. And then, Chris posted a video where his friends were seen holding guns while they warned Soulja that he was not “from the hood” and they warned him to “stop flexing.” The video is now deleted.

Chris and Soulja have been in a heated battle ever since. They’ve been going back and forth on social media, and their feud only seems to be getting worse. We’ll keep you posted on the latest!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Soulja will come back with an even crazier video? Tell us below.