Chris Brown Continues To Blast Ex Karrueche Tran After She Slams Him — ‘Shut Up B****’

Courtesy of Instagram

How are these two STILL fighting?! Ever since Karrueche Tran butted into her ex-boyfriend’s nasty feud with Soulja Boy, Chris Brown has been going OFF on her! This time, the rapper called her a ‘b****’ after telling her to ‘shut up.’ Check out his diss!

Oh boy, this is a real MESS! What started out as a seemingly innocent social media “like” has now turned into an all out war. Chris Brown, 27, Karrueche Tran, 28, and Soulja Boy, 26, keep going back and forth with nasty disses, but it’s the “Zero” rapper’s latest outburst that has us speechless. Chris posted a picture to his Instagram page with the words, “Shut up b*tch,” which seems to be targeted at his ex-girlfriend. Karrueche isn’t exactly the victim in this whole ordeal as she’s been throwing equal shade.

So, how did we get to this point? It all started when Soulja commented a string of heart-eyed emojis on Karrucehe’s Instagram picture. Chris responded by threatening him with GUN VIOLENCE, which then snowballed into a Twitter war between the two rappers. “Hit me like you did Rihanna,” boasted Soulja. Not helping the situation, Karrueche immediately rushed to Soulja’s side to help take down Chris.

In a VERY lengthy Instagram caption, the stunning model vented out all her feelings towards the Chris vs. Soulja feud. “First off this drama between the both of these two is so ridiculous it makes no sense,” she started. “Second off, trying to make me feel poppin’? You talking about your old song ‘Poppin?’ You know what makes me feel poppin’? Getting up and going to set,” she added, clearly taking a dig at Chris’ music, AND their relationship. Karrueche made it clear that her tattooed ex doesn’t make her feel “poppin'” any longer! She wants this petty beef to stop, and so do we.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Chris’ latest insult? Should Karrueche stay out of it?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.