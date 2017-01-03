Chris Brown Disses Soulja Boy’s Declining Career & Receding Hairline In Instagram Posts

Courtesy of Instagram/REX Shutterstock

Oh no he didn’t! Chris Brown is coming at Soulja Boy AGAIN, but this time he’s attacking both his career AND appearance. Yikes! Check out the pics Chris posted making fun of Soulja right here.

Chris Brown, 27, is nothing if not opinionated. And if Breezy doesn’t like you, then you best be ready to go head-to-head with him at some point. Even if it’s just on social media. And that’s exactly what Soulja Boy, 26, is going through right now, as his fellow rapper is coming at him HARD from all directions.

And the latest swipe Chris has taken at Soulja is at both his career and appearance. Whoa! Way to hit him where it hurts Chris! The “Grass Ain’t Greener” singer took to Instagram on Jan. 3 to throttle the “Crank That” singer with a couple excruciating, yet hilarious, posts.

First came a post that poked fun at Soulja’s career, with a pic of a file of records and the label on one file “Various Ls.” Chris captioned the pic “Looking for soulja boys latest album.” For those not in the know, “Ls” means losses, and so Chris is straight up saying Soulja’s career is going nowhere fast. Ouch!

Now that was a low blow, for sure. But then Chris took things one step further by making fun of Soulja’s receding hairline with an Instagram post that included a photo of Soulja, and the caption “Soulja Boy’s hairline looks like a graph of his career.” SHOTS. FIRED. We have no idea how Soulja is planning on responding to these attacks on his career and style, but OMG has this social media war gotten messy or what?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chris is way out of line picking on Soulja’s career and appearance? Give us all your thoughts below!

