Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

Meek Mill, Waka Flaka & More Freak Out After Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Feud — See Tweets

Tue, January 3, 2017 11:39pm EST by 3 Comments
Chris Brown Soulja Boy Fight Celebs React
REX/Shutterstock/ Splash News
View Gallery
23 Photos

We’re not the only ones living for Chris Brown & Soulja Boy’s beef on Dec. 3! Tons of stars are getting in on the action and sharing their hilarious reactions to the feud, from Waka Flocka Flame to Meek Mill and more! See for yourself, right here.

Chris Brown, 27, and Soulja Boy, 26, have caught the attention of the entire rap game on Dec. 3 after Soulja picked a fight with the Hip Hop star, claiming to have slept with his girlfriends Rihanna, 28, and Karrueche Tran, 28. The beef quickly escalated into a full-blown battle, that ended with the duo making plans to step into the ring together and fight! And Hollywood is totally living for it.

Chris Brown: See Pics Of The Singer

“Does anybody know where I can get front row tickets to this @chrisbrown vs @souljaboy match @AdrienBroner ?” wrote rapper A$AP Ferg, who delighted in the idea of watching these two fight. On the other hand, Keke Palmer was devastated to see all the fighting, tweeting “Make me sad when our brothers fight each other. Make me even more sad when we all encourage it.”

Here are more star reactions:

©

A photo posted by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Smh somebody help this kid.

A video posted by J'Leon Love (@jleonlove) on

@chrisbrownofficial vs @souljaboy leggooo set it uppp #BetMoney #JustJokes 😂😂😂😂

A video posted by Raised In ATL..DC4L RIP RICHIE (@dcyoungfly) on

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about the beef? Let us know!

More Chris Brown News:

Chris Brown Mocks Soulja Boy After He Gets Assaulted In Streets Of LA -- Watch
Chris Brown Flaunts Fleet Of Ferraris & More Luxury Cars After Nasty Soulja Boy Feud -- Watch
Soulja Boy -- Pics