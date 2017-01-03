Meek Mill, Waka Flaka & More Freak Out After Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Feud — See Tweets

We’re not the only ones living for Chris Brown & Soulja Boy’s beef on Dec. 3! Tons of stars are getting in on the action and sharing their hilarious reactions to the feud, from Waka Flocka Flame to Meek Mill and more! See for yourself, right here.
Chris Brown, 27, and Soulja Boy, 26, have caught the attention of the entire rap game on Dec. 3 after Soulja picked a fight with the Hip Hop star, claiming to have slept with his girlfriends Rihanna, 28, and Karrueche Tran, 28. The beef quickly escalated into a full-blown battle, that ended with the duo making plans to step into the ring together and fight! And Hollywood is totally living for it.
Chris Brown: See Pics Of The Singer
“Does anybody know where I can get front row tickets to this @chrisbrown vs @souljaboy match @AdrienBroner ?” wrote rapper A$AP Ferg, who delighted in the idea of watching these two fight. On the other hand, Keke Palmer was devastated to see all the fighting, tweeting “Make me sad when our brothers fight each other. Make me even more sad when we all encourage it.”
Here are more star reactions:
I can go "grandma on the porch" real quick. I don't know what I expect the world to be like or how I expect things to happen. Polarity is essential to life, I guess I'm the idealist. Which side do you fall on? People will get angry but what good does it do to encourage them to feed into it to the point of VIOLENCE. What happens when it's instigated to the point of real bodily harm? Instagram is also the MVP for the comment removal function, I wish more used it. 👑
HollywoodLifers, what do you think about the beef? Let us know!
Copyright © 2017 PMC. All rights reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP