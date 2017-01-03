Meek Mill, Waka Flaka & More Freak Out After Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Feud — See Tweets

REX/Shutterstock/ Splash News

We’re not the only ones living for Chris Brown & Soulja Boy’s beef on Dec. 3! Tons of stars are getting in on the action and sharing their hilarious reactions to the feud, from Waka Flocka Flame to Meek Mill and more! See for yourself, right here.

Chris Brown, 27, and Soulja Boy, 26, have caught the attention of the entire rap game on Dec. 3 after Soulja picked a fight with the Hip Hop star, claiming to have slept with his girlfriends Rihanna, 28, and Karrueche Tran, 28. The beef quickly escalated into a full-blown battle, that ended with the duo making plans to step into the ring together and fight! And Hollywood is totally living for it.

“Does anybody know where I can get front row tickets to this @chrisbrown vs @souljaboy match @AdrienBroner ?” wrote rapper A$AP Ferg, who delighted in the idea of watching these two fight. On the other hand, Keke Palmer was devastated to see all the fighting, tweeting “Make me sad when our brothers fight each other. Make me even more sad when we all encourage it.”

Here are more star reactions:

I love seeing rappers get a reality check 😎 — Waka Flocka (@WakaFlocka) January 4, 2017

© A photo posted by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Jan 3, 2017 at 5:50pm PST

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Smh somebody help this kid. A video posted by J'Leon Love (@jleonlove) on Jan 3, 2017 at 6:00pm PST

@chrisbrownofficial vs @souljaboy leggooo set it uppp #BetMoney #JustJokes 😂😂😂😂 A video posted by Raised In ATL..DC4L RIP RICHIE (@dcyoungfly) on Jan 3, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

Does anybody know where I can get front row tickets to this @chrisbrown vs @souljaboy match @AdrienBroner ? — FERG (@ASAPferg) January 4, 2017

This Chris Brown & Soulja Boy beef, man 😂 — Lil Edd (@TheRealLilEdd) January 3, 2017

