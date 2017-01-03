Chris Brown & Soulja Boy’s Feud: A Full Play-By-Play Of Their Ongoing Fight

Instagram

Chris Brown and Soulja Boy’s ongoing bitter feud is the first major celebrity fight of 2017, and we can hardly keep up with all the drama going on! Fortunately, we’ve rounded up a play-by-play for you, so you can keep track of what’s going on. Check it out here!

Chris Brown and Soulja Boy‘s ongoing bitter battle is showing NO signs of stopping, so we here at HollywoodLife.com have laid out a full play-by-play of all the drama. So just how did all this craziness even begin in the first place?

It all started on Jan. 3, when the “Crank That” rapper took to Twitter to reveal that Breezy had called him up angry after he commented on ex Karreuche Tran‘s sexy Instagram pic, in which he left the ‘heart-eyes’ emoji. “Chris Brown just called me and said he wanna fight me because I liked @karrueche’s picture on Instagram this n**** a b****,” he wrote. But he didn’t just stop on Twitter. SB then took to his Instagram in a live video in which he TOTALLY blasted Chris. “Hey Chris Brown, you a b****, n****. When I see you Imma beat the f*** out you n****,” Soulja Boy went off. “You think you hard cause you hit Rihanna n****, cause you beat Rihanna up n****? Do that shit to me p**** a*** n****. What the f***’s wrong with you n****?” Chris then responded with threatening gun violence toward the rapper, even waving around a gun in an Instagram clip. OMG.

Things continued to escalate when Kae herself took to Instagram, saying she wanted NOTHING to do with their social media war. “First off this drama between the both of these two is so ridiculous it makes no sense,” she allegedly wrote in the comments section of one of Chris’ pics. “We just brought in a new year and this what we doing?? Leave the extr’d out, rah rah s*** behind. This isn’t cool or funny…it’s draining.. not just for me .. but for everyone. There’s so much more out there in life then “twitter beefs.” After that, Chris took jabs at Kae, blasting her and telling her to stay out of their drama. “Shut up b**ch,” he wrote in a comment on one of her pics. Meanwhile, our insiders have been telling us how upset Rihanna is with Chris for disrespecting Karrueche, and that she’s taking her side of things in the matter.

