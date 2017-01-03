Chris Brown To Karrueche Tran: I ‘F–ked’ All Of Your Friends — Shocking Claims

Did he REALLY have to go there? Chris Brown fired back at ex Karrueche Tran for her Instagram post by posting his own, claiming that he ‘f–ked’ her friends. Click through to see his insane rant.

Chris Brown, 27, posted a wild rant on Instagram about his ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, 28, who had earlier posted her own message about his feud with Soulja Boy, 26. Chris grossly told Karrueche, among other things, that he had slept with her friends. He didn’t say when he had allegedly slept with them, but made it clear that he wanted that information to hurt Karrueche.

“Living in this dream world of yours, all your friends are your friends because you was Chris Brown’s girl! And the other friends you still talk to..I f–ked,” Chris wrote. “So advice from b–ches that had my d–k in they mouth is really not informative!

That’s disgusting. Chris is upset that Karrueche told the guys to leave her out of their social media war. She was pissed that Chris said he left comments on her Instagram pics to make her feel “poppin,” and said in her own IG rant that she didn’t need his validation; she was just fine looking good and coming home to her Emmy. Go girl!

Despite the fact that Chris and Soulja Boy are clearly arguing about Karrueche — Chris threatened Soulja with guns in a strange video when all he did was comment on one of her pics — Chris denied in this latest rant that none of this is about her. Um, yes it is? “It ain’t over you,” Chris wrote. “No one asked for this opinion.” Alright!

