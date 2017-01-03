Courtesy of Instagram

Grab your popcorn ladies and gentleman, this feud is far from over. In a new Instagram video, Chris Brown mocks Soulja Boy after he gets assaulted and robbed in the streets of LA. Find out for yourself why Breezy can’t help but laugh at his rival!

Soooo…does this make Chris Brown, 27, the winner? In a crazy situation like this, there are no real winners, but Breezy seems to be a couple of points ahead of his number one enemy in Hollywood, Soulja Boy, 26. Trying earn his stripes and street cred out in the ghetto part of Compton, the “Tell ‘Em” rapper put himself in harms way by hanging out with a group of gangsters on Jan. 3. The shady encounter didn’t go over well, leaving Soulja assaulted and possibly robbed of his $100k watch that he was showing off. You can see in the video that Soulja goes in for a hug, only to be shoved away. His cell phone falls to the ground and you can hear a scuffle break out.

#PressPlay: Well that went left real quick 😩😩 … #SouljaBoy via @chiefkeef_news A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 3, 2017 at 5:21pm PST

A video posted by 1 YOU ❤️ 2 HATE (@chrisbrownofficial) on Jan 3, 2017 at 5:42pm PST

News of Soulja’s assault traveled like wildfire right into Chris’ ears. The “Zero” rapper immediately took to Instagram to share his reaction, laughing at the whole scenario. “He gonna cry in the car,” he repeats multiple times. Chris has been on an absolute rampage these past couple of days, all because his enemy commented a series of heart-eyed emojis on Karrueche Tran‘s photo. Not only did Chris threaten Soulja with gun violence, he also went OFF on his ex-girlfriend, calling her a “dumb*ss” and “b*tch” Chris took so many videos of himself taunting Soulja today, so hopefully this one is the last one!

As for Karrueche, you might be wondering what she thinks about all of this tension — and here’s your answer! She thinks Chris is “sad” for writing such nasty Instagram messages. “The poor boy will try to start fights with Soulja Boy, Drake, Tyson Beckford, and any man who shows the slightest interest in Kae, but she doesn’t want him,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. We can’t wait until all this blows over!

