Chris Brown is ready to beat, beat, beat it! And by “it,” we mean Soulja Boy’s booty! However, a new aspect of their supposed upcoming fight has emerged on Dec. 3. Now, Chris says the proceeds from their boxing match will go ‘to charity.’ See for yourself, here!

Well, this is an odd turn of events! Chris Brown, 27, and Soulja Boy, 26, started beefing on Dec. 3 after Soulja posted a video hating on Chris on Instagram, Chris responded, and then it totally spiraled out of control! Finally, Chris decided he wanted to settle their argument “the old fashioned way” by scheduling a boxing match at his buddy Adrien Broner’s gym. However, that has quickly gone from a beef-ending beatdown to a full-blown charity event!

That’s right, in one of Chris’ most recent videos he says “hey guys, to all my white fans and the parents out there looking at this and looking down upon me, we gon’ fight for charity.” Not sure why only white people and parent fans would care why or how Chris is fighting but okayyy…

“We’re going to make sure all these proceeds go to charity. One, so that this point right here is made: we’re never gonna make another one of them n***as, so we gon’ give all the money to all the kids that need it so they can be successful!” Well, we honestly think this fight is pretty stupid to begin with, but if it’s going to happen it is nice that there will be some benefit to it.

However, the fight suddenly becoming a huge event with tickets and proceeds when it started out as Chris teaching Soulja a lesson makes us wonder if maybe the whole thing was already planned and this is just to hype it up for publicity. We’ll just have to wait and see!

