Chris Brown and Soulja Boy’s social media feud lives on! In this round of battle, Chris posted an Instagram video Jan. 3, daring Soulja to drop the insane video he claims to have of Chris calling him about getting close with Rihanna in the past. Watch his bold response here!

Chris Brown, 27, has nothing to hide! After Soulja Boy, 26 taunted Chris by teasing that he had a video of Chris calling him up about past relations with Rihanna, 28, Chris is not afraid to push the subject further. In fact, he wants Soulja to release the video to the world. “Put your video out Soulja,” Chris said in a challenging Instagram message, Jan 3. “Put it out. We’re waiting. FaceTime… yeah… You’s talking them Draco s–ts and all of that s–t. Go ahead and do that buddy,” Chris continued before smiling for the camera and giving a confident thumbs up. WOW.

Soulja also claimed to have screen shot text messages of Chris texing him about him liking Karrueche Tran‘s pictures, which is how this whole feud even started. So, it looks like the ball is in Soulja’s court right now. We’ll have to wait and see if he delivers…

In the meantime, if you happened to miss a few beats in the Chris and Soulja feud, or you are confused (rightfully so), let us break it down for you.

It all started when Soulja tweeted Jan. 2, that Chris called him up and apparently wanted to “fight” him for liking his ex, Karrueche’s Instagram pic. Then, Soulja went off on a Twitter rant, where he claimed he would “knock” Chris’ “b—h a– out.” Yikes. Chris retaliated with a now deleted video of his friends holding guns, while seemingly threatening Soulja.

Chris brown just called me and said he wanna fight me because I liked @karrueche picture on Instagram this nigga a bitch 😂😂😂😂 — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) January 3, 2017

Then, the two engaged in a bitter back and forth. Just when we thought things couldn’t get any more heated, Soulja decided to go LIVE on Instagram. He claimed that he hooked up with both of Chris’ exes, Rihanna and Karrueche! “I was with Rihanna, me and her, in the hotel room,” Soulja said in the video. He claimed this happened “4 or 5 years ago.” This is insane.

As for what happened next? — “Me and Rihanna was in the hotel room, Chris called my phone asking if I was with Rihanna [and having sex]. Nobody would’ve known if it wasn’t for you. You’re [Chris] an idiot. You exposed yourself. Now everybody knows I had both your b—hes.” OMG.

In the midst all the social media chaos, Rihanna has kept quiet. But, Karrueche has not. The model used her words on Instagram Jan. 3 when she voiced that she’s an independent woman who makes her own “$$.” Karrueche said she thought the fight was “ridiculous” and that there were more “important” things. You go, girl! All, Chris didn’t favor that. He actually fired back at her claiming he had slept with a bunch of her friends. Ugh.

This could turn out to be pretty ugly for Chris, IF Soulja really has this video. Time will tell since these two need to have the last word with each other. We’ll keep you posted on the latest!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Soulja really has a video of Chris? Tell us below!