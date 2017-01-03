REX/Shutterstock/ Courtesy of Instagram

If you got it, flaunt it, right? That’s how Chris Brown is rolling in this new clip where he shows off not just one car, but an entire fleet of his tricked out luxury vehicles. Check out the video here.

Chris Brown, 27, was getting super serious in his beef with Soulja Boy, 26, on Jan. 3, so it looks like he decided he’d take a little break and blow off some steam by taking a bike ride down the long line of luxury vehicles he owns. Well, flaunting your whips is definitely one way to relax after a long day of throwing shade at another rapper. Just look at that Ferrari! Not to mention those other fine cars. Chris is certainly one lucky man.

A video posted by 1 YOU ❤️ 2 HATE (@chrisbrownofficial) on Jan 3, 2017 at 4:41pm PST

Chris has been attacking Soulja consistently on social media for a day now and things just keep escalating. The last shots he took were super low blows, coming at Soulja saying he’s basically a washed up rapper and that he has a receding hairline. WHOA. And if this video has the subtext we think it does, Breezy is definitely rubbing his own wealth and success in the “Crank That” singer’s face.

The “Grass Ain’t Greener” singer has gotten very aggressive in his insults and messages, but so far it has been all talk. With any luck, Chris and Soulja will find a way to mend this beef, or at least let it fizzle out. But, if things keep going the way they are right now, there may be serious trouble ahead. After all, Chris definitely has a history of not backing down!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the clip of Chris flaunting all his hot cars?

