‘Chicago Fire/P.D.’ Crossover: Lindsay & Servide’s Past Romance Irks Halstead

Many may have forgotten before there was Lindstead, there was Linseride — yes, ‘Chicago P.D.’s Detective Lindsay was having some hot hookups with Severide. Well on this week’s crossover we find out there’s one person who has not forgotten: Halstead.

When heading into a Chicago P.D. / Fire crossover event, Fire EP Derek Haas and P.D. EP Matt Olmstead knew they needed an emotional connection — and they found it for this week’s episode.

“We thought a perfect character-based crossover would be Severide (Taylor Kinney) looking like he had committed vehicular homicide, and Lindsay (Sophia Bush) being the one that has to come and arrest him, and all the ramifications of that,” Chicago Fire executive producer Derek Haas told our sister publication, TVLine about the P.D. / Fire crossover event starting tonight at 9PM, which will focus on a vehicular manslaughter case that places Severide behind the wheel.

You may remember that once upon a time Severide and Lindsay were together in a way, when they both needed it, far before Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) came into the picture. So they decided to focus on that, and their history “gave even more momentum” to the storyline, Matt said, since it’s no secret that for Lindsay, it wouldn’t be easy to see him hurting.

“It really helped us out, because not only is Voight kind of keeping an eye on her, and aware of the fact they used to date, but he’s also smartly bringing her into it and letting her use that, because it’s keeping Severide talking,” Matt added. While it examines Lindsay’s past with Severide, could be shifting her own personal judgement, her now-boyfriend is feeling the oppoisite — he’s “a little quick to think that Severide is guilty [because of] the fact that this guy used to sleep with his girlfriend, and he isn’t really realizing he’s doing it till down the road.”

The crossover event is from 9 to 11PM ET on NBC.

