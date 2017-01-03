REX/Shutterstock

OMG! Charles Manson is out of prison — but it has nothing to do with an early release! The infamous murderer was actually moved to a nearby hospital for serious medical reasons. Read all the shocking details, right here!

This is BIG news! Charles Manson, 82, is currently serving 9 life sentences behind bars, but his prison time may be cut short! The infamous killer is reportedly experiencing some kind of serious illness that sent him to the hospital on Jan. 2. He was rushed out of his cell to receive treatment for an undisclosed ailment, according to TMZ. We do not yet know know what his medical emergency was, but it was bad enough to temporarily take him out of Corcoran State Prison. Charles was sent to Bakersfield hospital, which is only about an hour away from the penitentiary.

There’s a high chance the criminal may die soon, making him the first famous face to pass on in 2017. The previous year was packed with celebrity deaths, including Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, Gene Wilder, and George Michael. It’s extremely probable that Charles will be next. Granted he’s not exactly a red-carpet-walking celebrity, but he did reach shocking levels of fame in the late 1960’s for leading what became known as the Manson Family movement.

Along with his group of followers, Charles committed a series of nine murders in four different locations over the time span of five weeks. He was finally caught and arrested in 1971 for conspiring to murder an addition seven people, including the actress Sharon Tate. These planned out murders were all based on Charles’ instructions. Once we get more details on Charles’ illness, we’ll let you know!

HollywoodLifers, why do YOU think Charles was sent to the hospital?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.