Carrie Fisher’s Final Texts Before Tragic Death: She Mentioned ‘Frail’ Debbie Reynolds

This is so, so sad. Carrie Fisher’s half-sister, Joely, has revealed that she was texting with the ‘Star Wars’ actress before she boarded her final flight to Los Angeles — and that she expressed concern for ‘frail’ Debbie Reynolds, who died just one day after her.

Carrie Fisher was engaged in a lengthy text message exchange before taking off on what would be her last transatlantic flight from London, England on Friday, December 23. Joely Fisher, 49, has revealed that she spent the night before Carrie’s flight texting with her about all things from their age to their children and even their mothers, including Debbie Reynolds.

“We talked about age, ’cause she was floored that she had just turned 60,” Joely shared with Good Morning America on Tuesday, January 3. “We talked about children, we talked about our frail mothers.” Sadly, Carrie’s mother, Debbie, died just one day after her on December 28.

Even more heartbreaking is that Joely claims she and Carrie made plans to spend Christmas together, along with their sister, 48. Unfortunately the family found themselves spending their Christmas weekend with Carrie, who was in the ICU before dying on December 27.

Joely added that Debbie was distraught during that time when Carrie’s life was hanging in the balance. “She kept saying that she wanted more time. I knew that if Carrie wasn’t going to survive this, that Debbie would not. You knew it,” she explained.

Carrie and Debbie’s memorial will take place on Thursday, January 5, in Los Angeles, reports ABC News. According to the outlet, a “public event” is also “in the works” for fans of the two Hollywood icons.

