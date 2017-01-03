‘Celebrity Apprentice’s Carnie Wilson On Termination: It’s Tough To Take Arnold Seriously

The premiere of ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ sent two ladies packing — first Carrie Keagan and then Carnie Wilson. HollywoodLife.com caught up with Carnie following her ‘termination’ and she defended her final choice, revealed what it’s like working for Arnold Schwarzenegger, and told us which ‘ruthless’ contestant surprised her most.

HL: Obviously you did the season for your charity which is amazing — but were you always interested in joining?

Carnie: I wasn’t really somebody that watched, but I liked certain aspects a lot — especially the charity. I’m slightly competitive, you could say. and I like a challenge — I’ve had a lot of personal challenges in my life, a lot of successes and failures and I wanted to prove it to myself that I could do this. It can be terrifying. I knew that there were going to be elements that it would be difficult.

What element was the toughest for you?

The boardroom was a terrible place to be! We’re in there for hours, and they only show minutes. They have to make a storyline and put the pieces together, I get it. There’s also a lot we don’t see as contestants, too. There’s so much coming at us, it’s like darts! I feel like I lost perspective of the big picture — I knew in my gut that if I didn’t bring Kyle [Richards] back, I’d probably be fired. There’s a part of me that’s really stubborn. I worked so hard and everybody knew it. I was the only one who could write that song, so I thought there’s no way that I’d be fired. I really thought Snooki was going to go.

Were you excited about Arnold or did you want to work for Trump?

I did not wish it was [Donald] Trump. I wouldn’t have done it if it were him. I’ve never been a fan of his! Arnold was an interesting energy — an Arnold-energy. It’s kind of funny in a way, and sometimes I can;t take him seriously. He really is a jokester and a funny guy, but he is very serious and he does have a great business background. He’s a great choice, and much better than Trump. It’s a whole different show and vibe. I was annoyed in the boardroom; they didn’t show it, but he kept talking in Austrian to his nephew and I was really getting pissed off!

Who surprised you the most contestant-wise?

Boy George, as he is really outspoken and very strong! I didn’t think that. I know he’s a survivor of drugs and alcohol like me, but I just didn’t know how he’d be. I feel like he was a little more ruthless than I thought — not mean, but he not afraid to call anybody out. If someone messes with my kids or family, watch out, but I really give people the benefit of the doubt. Maybe at the end of the day that’s why I got fired, because I’m just too nice! Kyle is also very creative, really smart. I just loved working with her! She was funny as hell. Snooki was funny too and very sweet.

Who do you think has the best chance of winning?

Leila [Ali] is magnificent and probably at the top of the list for me. She doesn’t like to lose and she’s so tough! She’s more quiet that I thought, which is scary!

Do you regret not bringing back Kyle?

No. There’s a part that’s embarrassing because everyone can think this is so obvious — but there’s integrity behind my decision, and I stand by it.

You can learn more about the charity Carnie was playing for, Weight Loss Surgery Foundation of America, here!