Caitlyn Jenner & MAC Reveal New 14 Product Collection — Click To See

Courtesy of MAC

Caitlyn Jenner is releasing a makeup collection with MAC, including lip glosses, lipstick, blush, false lashes and much more — get the details below!

The MAC Caitlyn Jenner collection will hit MAC stores and online on January 5.

MAC said in a press release on January 3:

“Caitlyn Jenner has fearlessly shared her transition with the world, and her new M∙A∙C collection continues that mission, proudly championing All Ages, All Races, and All Sexes. Elegant, classic shades for lips, eyes and cheeks are beautifully suited for those who embrace life, in whatever form they choose.”

The collection is absolutely gorgeous and has so much makeup that we want right now! It has three eyeshadows, two lipsticks, three lip glosses, false eyelashes, lip pencils, eye kohl pencils, a bronzer and a blush compact.

The names were very well thought out — Kindness, Tolerance, Worthy, Soar, Authentic Red, and Compassion are just some of the meaningful shade names. So impactful.

MAC and Caitlyn first worked together in February 2016, when they announced her lipstick “Finally Free,” which benefitted the MAC AIDS Fund Transgender Initiative. At that time, she spoke about the universal, wearable, rose-colored lipstick: “I wanted a name that I use, and which represents the community. This is who I am: Finally Free.”

In the campaign image for this new collection, Caitlyn is wearing a gorgeous olive colored gown, which is styled off the shoulder, and showing off her ample cleavage. Her hair is in loose curls and her makeup is stunning. Her eyes are gilded in gold shadow and her lips pop with a bright shade of red. Simple diamond studs keep the focus on her beauty.

HollywoodLifers, are you going to buy Caitlyn Jenner’s MAC collection?

