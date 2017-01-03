Britney Spears Dreaming Of Having A Daughter In 2017 — Will Sam Asghari Grant Her Wish?

Courtesy of Instagram

This is SO exciting! Britney Spears may officially be ready to become a three-time mom! Even better, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that her timeline is a lot closer than you may think. In fact, the pop star is apparently dying to have a baby girl THIS year — but is her new boyfriend Sam Asghari ready to start a family?

Britney Spears, 35, and her beau Sam Asghari may be getting SUPER serious! After only dating for a few months, Brit apparently has babies on the brain — and she’s totally ready for a third child! “Britney absolutely wants more kids, and 2017 might be the year!” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Brit is enjoying her new man Sam, and while she has no intention of ever getting married again, she would love to have a daughter or at least more kids.”

And while it may seem like the songstress and the model are moving rather quickly, Britney clearly loves being a mom, and has wanted a little girl for quite a while now. “It has been her dream to have a daughter and she has always wanted a big family,” our source explained. “The one of the many things she loves about him is that he wants to have children one day so if they are still together this time next year, she might ask him if he wants to have kids!”

Happy New Year 🎉🎉🎉 A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 1, 2017 at 11:17am PST

Pretty exciting, right? So even if 2017 isn’t THE year for Brit to expand her family, she’s open to having a child next year too! We certainly hope she and Sam are the real deal because we would absolutely love to see Britney get her wish of having a daughter. And let’s be real, Sam and the singer are SUPER cute together! In fact, they even celebrated Christmas day AND New Year’s Day side-by-side.

Posting an aw-worthy Instagram Story video on Dec. 25, the couple wished fans a merry Christmas using the reindeer filter on the app — SO cute! Is it just us or are these two serious relationship goals? Although Sam doesn’t have any kids, Britney is the proud mom of sons Sean Federline, 11, and Jayden James Federline, 10. How fun would it be if they got a little sister?

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Britney will get pregnant sometime this year?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.